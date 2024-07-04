How Much Money Matthew Perry Had in His Bank Account When He Died

Matthew Perry‘s bank account details have been uncovered nearly one year after his death. According to multiple outlets, the late 54-year-old had more than $1.5 million left in his personal account.

Per Us Weekly, Perry put most of his assets into a trust. In his will that was written in 2009, his parents, Suzanne Morrison and John Perry, and his half-siblings from his parents’ respective marriages were all named as beneficiaries of his trust. The assets of his trust were not disclosed.

The news comes amid the reported investigation into Perry’s untimely death. The late Friends actor died in October 2023. He was found dead in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home in California. No signs of foul play were suspected, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he died as a result of the “acute effects of ketamine” because he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy at the time. His toxicology report also noted other contributing factors that led to Perry’s death, which were drowning in the hot tub, coronary artery disease and the effects of the opioid-treating medication buprenorphine.

In May, a report surfaced about the apparent investigation into Perry’s death. Per TMZ, the Los Angeles police and the Drug Enforcement Administration were trying to decipher where the late comedian got the ketamine from.

Throughout his career, Perry was open about his past addiction struggles. In 2022, he released his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which detailed his journey toward recovery. In one excerpt from the book, Perry detailed the consequences from his abuse of OxyContin, which resulted in his hospitalization in 2019. He ruptured his colon, and doctors informed his family that he only had a two percent chance to live.

“I will have to live out the rest of my days knowing that my mother and others heard those words,” the 17 Again star wrote. “I had realized that my greatest fear had come true, which is that I did this to myself.”

After going to therapy and seeking treatment, Perry sought to help others who were struggling with addiction.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).