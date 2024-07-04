Kesha Releases First Song ‘Joyride’ Since Settling Dr. Luke Lawsuit

Image Credit: WireImage

The party doesn’t start until Kesha walks in, and the 37-year-old pop singer kicked off the 4th of July with a brand-new song. Her latest bop, “Joyride,” is the first single that Kesha has released since she settled her lawsuit against record producer Dr. Luke. In the new track, Kesha revisits her initial pop roots.

“Are you a man? ‘Cause I’m a bitch / I’m already rich, just looking for that (Mm) / This party sucks, I’m ’bout to ditch,” Kesha sings in the first verse, before she takes a turn in the chorus, which goes, “Rev my engine ’til you make it purr / Keep it kinky, but I come first / Beep-beep, bitch, I’m outside / Get in, loser, for the joyride.”

The “get in, loser” lyric seemingly refers to the famous Mean Girls line from Regina George, who says, “Get in, loser, we’re going shopping.”

The fun dance track comes a decade after Kesha accused Dr. Luke in 2014 of drugging and sexual assaulting her. She also claimed at the time that this caused her to develop an eating disorder. Dr. Luke denied her allegations and countersued Kesha. In 2016, a judge dismissed all of the “Cannibal” singer’s abuse allegations, citing that the claims were outside of the statute of limitations.

Kesha and Dr. Luke’s volatile legal battle went on for years until they came to an agreement last year. In June 2023, the former music collaborators released statements, announcing the end of their brutal dispute.

“Only God knows what happened that night,” Kesha said in her statement, referring to the alleged night that she was assaulted. “As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

For his part, Dr. Luke continued to deny the “Blow” singer’s allegations, saying in his statement, “While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

In December 2023, Kesha officially left Dr. Luke’s label, Kemosabe Records, after dropping her album Gag Order, which she was contractually obligated to release with his label.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.