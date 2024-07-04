Jelly Roll & Wife Bunnie XO Are Planning to Have Children Via Surrogate

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are ready to become parents! During a recent episode of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast, Bunnie, 44, revealed that she and the “Son of a Sinner” artist, 39, are planning on having children via surrogate. While opening up about going down the IVF route, Bunnie recalled talking to Jelly Roll “a couple months ago” about potentially having kids.

“And I was just like, I feel like I’ve accomplished so much in my life,” she recalled thinking. “And the only thing that’s left is to raise a baby and garden. I’m in my baby mama (and) gardening era. J was like … ‘I would love to have a baby with you.’ And that was not the response that I thought he would say.”

After expressing how surprised she was by his response, Bunny recalled asking him, “Wow really? Have you always felt like that?” and he replied, “Yeah, I will always have a baby with you. If you want to have a baby, cool. If you don’t, cool. Whatever you want to do.”

Noting that her husband is “really excited” about becoming a dad, Bunnie clarified that they intend to keep their journey private.

“I’m just going to be honest with you guys. I am not going to carry the baby,” she explained, referring to choosing a surrogate. “I am not mentally well enough to let my hormones get out of whack. … I have gotten to a place where I’m even-keeled. My anxiety is finally good. I don’t have depression — of course I have down days and stuff like that, but nothing like what I went through in 2019.”

Bunnie also pointed out that there “is nothing wrong with having a surrogate” and emphasized that she “would have trouble carrying a baby.” Since she has “lost many babies” in the past, the podcast host noted that she and Jelly Roll “don’t have the time to go through that” because her hectic schedule “does not allow for me to … have another miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy.”

As for how many kids they want, Bunnie explained that they’re “on the fence of having twins” but said, “We think we want to have twin boys. I’m not sure. We could have one, we could have two. We don’t know what we’re going to do yet. We don’t plan on implanting until February 2025.”