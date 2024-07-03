Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift May Make a Cameo in Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’

Are you ready for this rumor surrounding Taylor Swift’s acting career? Swifties are speculating that the Grammy winner could be making a cameo in Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool and Wolverine.

It all began when Ryan, 47, plugged the flick via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 2, by posting photos from his promotional tour. One of the images featured the superhero posing similarly to Taylor, 34, on the cover of her album Evermore. To tease fans even more, Ryan added Taylor’s title track to his Instagram Story.

“Ryan Reynolds just keeps finding new ways to entertain us,” one fan wrote via X when spotting the post. Another user wrote, “I hope she’s in the movie because if he’s doing this and she isn’t😭😭😭.”

Back in June, Entertainment Weekly exclusively reported that Taylor will not be dazzling the screen in the film. The news came after IMAX debuted a poster for the movie that featured Deadpool and Wolverine holding hands and wearing friendship bracelets just like the ones that have become a regular fixture at Taylor’s Eras Tour.

Ryan himself heard about the rumors back in November 2023 and decided to speak out in an interview with the Vancouver Sun. “I’ve heard that one,” he said when asked about Taylor’s possible cameo. “I love it [the gossip]. I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed.”

While Taylor’s film future remains in question, there’s no denying the strong friendship she has with both Ryan and his wife Blake Lively. In the past year, the trio were able to attend Kansas City Chiefs football games and cheer on Travis Kelce. In addition, Blake, 36, and Ryan were spotted singing along during the Eras Tour.

“I’m about to go to the Madrid show,” Ryan shared on Today With Hoda and Jenna back in May. “Very excited, my wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now. They love it, they’re obsessed.”

The actor later joked, “This will be my first because this last year and a half I’ve been trapped in a non-stop work bubble and it’s a problem. I’m getting help, I got help. Intervention is the word they’re using.”

Deadpool and Wolverine is scheduled to hit theaters on July 26.