Millie Bobby Brown Gazes at Husband Jake Bongiovi After Getting Married: ‘My Forever Wedding Date’

Image Credit: Getty Images for Netflix

Though recently married Millie Bobby Brown shared that she is enjoying the wedding season alongside her husband Jake Bongiovi.

“My forever wedding date,” the Stranger Things actress wrote.

The 20-year-old actress shared a snap of her and the 22-year-old model where the two are locking eyes during a wedding they were in attendance for. Millie chose for an elegant look with her hair down and a strapless light purple dress. Meanwhile Jake went for light grey suit with a white button down top , and slicked back his brown-and-blonde-highlight hair to the back.

Their wedding date comes shortly after the two tied the knot in late May in an intimate wedding “with their closest family” as per The Sun.

Jake’s father, Jon Bon Jovi confirmed their marriage during an interview on BBC’s “The One Show”, “They’re great, they’re absolutely fantastic… it was a very small, family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be.”

Though the newlyweds are fairly young, the 62-year-old singer shared that he knows they are the right match for one another. “I don’t know if age matters…If you find the right partner and you grow together … my advice really is growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all…Millie is wonderful,” the “Livin’ On a Prayer” hitmaker shared on Radio Andy.

Now even though their marital status was confirmed, the Enola Holmes actress and Jake never posted pictures of their special day. As per an insider who told The Sun, “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork.”

But users on social media were able to get a glimpse into their married life as she posted an Instagram carousel on June 3 of the pair enjoying their trip at Universal Studios Orlando while the actress rocked her “Wifey” outfit. “Who wants to go to @universalorlando ???? Ussssssssss,” she said.

Millie chose to wear that day a pair of shorts that labeled “WIFEY” on the back and a hat that said “WIFE OF THE PARTY.” While Jake went for a blue t-shirt and shorts that were designed like the American flag.