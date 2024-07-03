Emma Roberts Doesn’t Want To “Date Actors Anymore”: Find Out Why

Image Credit: Getty Images

Despite Emma Roberts’ multiple past relationships with actors, she revealed she does not want to “date actors anymore” in a recent interview with Flaunt.

The 33-year-old’s past lovers have been stars like Evan Peters — her American Horror Story co-star — with whom she had an on-off relationship that began in 2012. The two at a time in their relationship got engaged but ended up calling it off for good in 2019.

Shortly after the split, she found love in Garrett Hedlund – who she shares three-year-old son Rhodes with — but the pair came an end to their romance in 2022.

“One day, the veil was lifted and I didn’t want to date actors anymore…It’s hard, I think, for two actors to be together. I’m trying to think if I’ve seen it done successfully,” she shared to the outlet.

The actress added, “Also, the actors I’ve been with border on method actors, and that is something that I think is extremely difficult to be in a relationship with,” Roberts says in the interview, adding, “at least for me, especially the characters that they were playing.”

Though she may have had a rocky past with love, during the interview with Flaunt it appeared the actress has a new man in town that she refers to as “entertainment industry adjacent” meaning he is not an actor.

Though the anonymous lover remained unnamed she recalled how he is not on social media which is something that interested her due to having a rocky relationship with media and grew to fame for being a “nepo baby” due to being related to Julia Roberts (aunt) and Eric Roberts (father).

On her Instagram, the Nerve actress has tended to promote her recent projects and refrain from sharing her personal life moments.

“I know everyone has a different take on how [modern] celebrities or people should be online and how serious they should be. My social media is for fun, it’s for reading, it’s for fashion, but if you want to get really deep with me or know what I think about things, you’re not going to see it posted on my social media,” the boy mom shared.

Though she remains private about her like on the internet, she has given minimal glimpses into motherhood. In a post shared on April 25, she posted an image with her little one at DisneyLand. “The only thing that could make the most magical place on earth more magical? seeing it with your son for the first time @disneyland @disneyparks.”