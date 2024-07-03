Chris Pratt Pokes Fun at Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Lunch Date Look: ‘I Love Ninjas’

Chris Pratt couldn’t keep his eyes off Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt’s fashion during their latest date. While enjoying lunch in Southern California, the Guardians of the Galaxy star playfully poked fun at his wife’s outfit as they experienced a summer afternoon.

“Nice lunch with my wife, who cares deeply about sun protection,” Chris, 45, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 2. “Me, I love ninjas. So it’s kind of a win-win.”

After finishing her meal, Katherine, 34, sported a white baseball cap, sunglasses and a Coolibar UPF 50+ hoodie that nearly covered all of her face. The best-selling author took her husband’s post in stride when she shared a link to the hoodie in her Instagram Stories while writing, “Me 🤝🏻ninjas.”

In a follow-up post, Katherine reminded her followers to wear sunscreen as temperatures heat up across the country. “Just popping in to remind you to wear your SPF,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 3, when recommending iS CLINICAL skincare. “And don’t forget your hands, neck and ears!”

Sun protection remains a priority for Katherine as she reportedly prepares to be a mom for a third time. On June 28, PEOPLE broke the news that the animal advocate is pregnant and expecting her third child with Chris. (The pair have not publicly announced that they have another child on the way.)

According to Katherine — who is mom to daughters Lyla Maria, 3, and Eloise Christina, 2 — she is raising her daughters to be comfortable and confident in their own skin without all the glitz and glam that sometimes take over Hollywood.

“It’s something I’m really mindful of now having daughters of how we speak to ourselves, what we wear, how we have fun, how we play with makeup, play with our hair, all the different things that I want them to enjoy about life and about being young girls and growing up,” she told PEOPLE in May. “And also to be able to love their natural beauty and know that they’re beautiful inside and out and be comfortable in their own skin. That’s a huge gift my mom [Maria Shriver] gave me that I feel like transfers over from beauty to fashion.”

Chris has also admitted to learning a few things about parenting from his mother-in-law. While appearing on Today, the actor called Maria, 68, “a living saint.”

“She’s funny and accessible and brilliant,” he said in May. “She’s so involved in the lives of her children. … I think she holds them accountable. You know, when Maria walks into the room, you stand up. She’s big on manners and she’s big on accountability and she’s deeply rooted in her faith and these are all things that I definitely want to take and implement in the rearing of our children.”