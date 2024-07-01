 Katherine Schwarzenegger Pregnant With 3rd Child With Chris Pratt – Hollywood Life

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pregnant: She’s Reportedly Expecting 3rd Baby With Chris Pratt

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star is going to be a dad for the fourth time, as his wife is reportedly pregnant with their third child together.

July 1, 2024 9:41AM EDT
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are going to be parents for the third time, according to a new report by Peoplepublished on Friday, June 28. A source close to the pair revealed to the outlet that they’re expecting baby number three. The pair haven’t publicly announced that they have another child on the way.

Katherine, 34, has recently shared two posts with cute family photos of the pair’s daughters Eloise Christina, 2, and Lyla Maria, 3. The Good Night Sister author’s first photo set were taken during a family day at  the Santa Barbara Zoo. She shared a few photos of the girls with Chris, 45, at the zoo, plus one group shot, with all four of them with their backs to the camera. The second set were mostly focusing on the girls during a day on the farm. There were shots of the Parks and Recreation alum carrying each girl on his shoulders, and their was also a shot of herself helping the girls with horseback riding. Her back was again facing the camera. “Things that make me happy:
A gloomy morning followed by a barn visit,” she wrote in the caption.

Chris married Katherine, whose dad is Arnold Schwarzenegger, in 2019. As mentioned above, they have two daughters. Katherine is the actor’s second wife. Previously, he was married to fellow actress Anna Faris from 2009 to 2018. They have a son Jack, 11.

While the pair have yet to publicly confirm the exciting news, Chris has shown that he loves being a dad to his three kids. As a girl dad, he’s always happy to play with his girls and let them do his makeup. Last summer, he shared a few hilarious selfies, showing the stick-on jewelry that his daughters put on his face and that he had his nails painted bright blue. He made a joke about how different it is to spend time with his daughters than when he does with his son. “All I have to say is… Jack would never do this to me,” he joked.

