BTS’ Jin To Take Part In Olympic Games as Torchbearer

Image Credit: Getty Images

The South Korean singer Jin, a member of the uber-popular K-pop group BTS, was discharged from the military on June 12. As Jin walked through the Army Division, BTS members RM, J-hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin and Suga gave him a warm welcome.

Now, the 31-year-old singer is reportedly expected to represent South Korea in the torch relay in hopes of spreading the message of “harmony” and “peace,” according to a statement from his talent agency.

Per tradition, the Olympic torch is first lit in Olympia, Greece, where the games originated. The torch’s journey began on April 16 and is currently making its way to France in time for the Olympics.

South Korea is sending approximately 142 athletes to compete in 21 sports, including badminton, taekwondo, archery, and fencing, for the games scheduled for July 27. Jin will travel to France for this special occasion, joining over 11,000 torchbearers, including Holocaust survivors, astronauts, prominent athletes, relatives of victims of the Nice terror attack, and others. The torch’s journey will span 400 locations, covering a distance of around 12,000 kilometers.