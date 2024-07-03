BTS’ Jin To Take Part In Olympic Games as Torchbearer

The South Korean singer Jin, a member of the uber-popular K-pop group BTS, was discharged from the military on June 12. As Jin walked through the Army Division, BTS members RM, J-hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin and Suga gave him a warm welcome.
Now, the 31-year-old singer is reportedly expected to represent South Korea in the torch relay in hopes of spreading the message of “harmony” and “peace,” according to a statement from his talent agency.
Per tradition, the Olympic torch is first lit in Olympia, Greece, where the games originated. The torch’s journey began on April 16 and is currently making its way to France in time for the Olympics.
#JIN will officially be honouring the Olympics this year and joining the list of legendary personalities of torch bearers
in the pic:
Tom Cruise
Serena Williams
Jackie Chan
Mohammad Ali
TORCHBEARER JIN
PRIDE OF KOREA JIN
JIN AT PARIS OLYMPICS pic.twitter.com/eZ4QJ9O3cO
— JIN UPDATES (@seokjin_updates) July 3, 2024
South Korea is sending approximately 142 athletes to compete in 21 sports, including badminton, taekwondo, archery, and fencing, for the games scheduled for July 27. Jin will travel to France for this special occasion, joining over 11,000 torchbearers, including Holocaust survivors, astronauts, prominent athletes, relatives of victims of the Nice terror attack, and others. The torch’s journey will span 400 locations, covering a distance of around 12,000 kilometers.
The ‘Dynamite’ singer began his 18-month military service at a boot camp near the North Korean border. Following a five-week training period alongside fellow soldiers, he was assigned to an army unit. As he prepared to leave for military service, his bandmates rallied to support their ‘Hyung’ (older brother).
In December 2023, RM and V initiated their military service, followed by Jimin and Jungkook at later dates. The seven members of BTS are expected to reunite in 2025 after completing their mandatory duties.
Now that the eldest has completed his mandatory military service, he is resuming life outside of the group. On the professional front, Jin is reportedly set to feature in a survival reality show titled I’m Glad You Got a Good Rest, also known as Half-star Hotel in Lost Island. The show will challenge participants to transform an abandoned and uninhabited island into a functioning hotel and host guests.
The singer told fans on Weverse, “I’m working on recording music and filming variety shows. I’m trying to focus on my main job while showing my face as much as possible. The results will be out in a few months, so please wait a little longer.”