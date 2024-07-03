Blake Lively Fawns Over Husband Ryan Reynolds’ Picture Showing Off His Biceps

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Blake Lively, 36, has no interest in hiding how she feels about her husband.

On Tuesday, the Gossip Girl alum commented on a photo of 47-year-old Ryan Reynolds with, “My thirst has been trapped.”

The photo was shared by Hugh Jackman, 55, as he and Reynolds are currently on the promotional trail for the new Marvel Studios movie and engaged in some playful back-and-forth banter, playing into their characters’ love-hate relationship.

In the shot, the Green Lantern actor pointed and stared at the camera as he sported a white tank top and Jackman captioned the post, “’You want me to put this away?’ — Ryan Reynolds, co-star, mouth breather, asshole.”

Amid their ongoing faux feud, Reynolds jokingly responded to the post of himself, “This photo is from my private collection. How dare you?”

“You’ve brought shame upon my house,” the Proposal star jested while sharing the pic on his own Instagram Stories.

Reynolds then shared a collection of images on Instagram to document his time with Jackman in China, “I’ve been lucky to visit China five times — and as of today, the beautiful sights and sounds of Shanghai for a third time. Thank you from the heart of our bottom… and thank you @theshanghaimuseum for the unforgettable tour last night. So excited to unleash #DeadpoolAndWolverine here July 26th!” he concluded.

Even though Lively isn’t currently with the Deadpool actor in Asia, they are well-known for their witty online banter, solidifying to many the depth of their love and fun in their relationship. In fact, Ryan and Blake, who are parents to daughters James, 9, Inez ,7, and Betty, 4, as well as a fourth baby they quietly welcomed in February 2023, are more familiar with trolling each other.

Reynolds once cropped Lively’s face out of a photo in his happy birthday post dedicated to her as a joke. The favor was returned on Reynolds’ birthday when Lively posted a picture of Ryan Gosling, the actor from The Fall Guy, not to be mistaken with Free Guy.