Aurora Culpo Unable To Attend Sister Olivia & Christian McCaffrey’s Wedding With A Plus One

Image Credit: GC Images

The Culpo Sisters had a bit of beef after Aurora had to attend her sister Olivia and Christian McCaffrey’s wedding that took place on Saturday, June 29 solo due to her new man – name unrevealed – “not invited.”

During an episode of the 34-year-old’s podcast Barely Filtered released on Wednesday, July 3, the 32-year-old pageant queen expressed, “No, rude to invite somebody I’ve never met” after Aurora claimed that Olivia’s comment of her plus one not being invited to the ceremony was “rude.”

Though the unidentified male was unable to attend the ceremony she revealed that he was able to spend the day with them the day prior to the rehearsal dinner.

The eldest Culpo has been private about her new romance especially having gone through a rough patch with her prior relationship to ex-husband Mikey Bortone. The two who tied the knot in 2019 welcomed at the time Remi and Solei before the 50-year-old actor admitted to being unloyal and eventually the two split in 2022.

This divorce of course struck Aurora hard as he was the father of her children. Shortly after their separation, she wiped her tears away in a clip of The Culpo Sisters shared by Page Six where she said, “It’s the first year I’ll be celebrating without Mikey, and … I don’t even know why it’s going to make me cry, but I don’t know, it’s just a lot of change…It’s really hard, but it’s the right thing, and this too shall pass.”

Despite it all she appears to be very protective of her love life and keep it out of the public eye.

This news comes shortly after Aurora was spotted with Paul Bernon over the weekend on a boat ride in Rhode Island – coincidentally the same week and destination of her sister’s wedding – as per Deuxmoi.

In addition to this spotting, the two were reportedly making out at The ‘Quin Hotel according to the outlet.

Paul’s new sighting comes amid his split from ex-fiancé Bethenny Frankel. A source told Us Weekly, “It just wasn’t going to work…They are so different – he’s an under the radar kind of guy.”