Louis Tomlinson Embraces New Look: Going Grey

Say goodbye to Louis Tomlinson’s brunette locks, because he is entering his grey hair era.

On Sunday, June 30 the 32-year-old singer was spotted at the Glastonbury Festival with his grey hairs along the sides of his head while accompanied with his sister Lottie, her boyfriend Lewis Burton, and friends.

During his time at the festival he secretly brought a TV in to watch England play against Slovakia in the UEFA European Championship tournament. In a recent TikTok video posted by Lottie captioned “It’s coming homeeee” she showed the process behind the mission of bringing in the TV which resulted in many gathered together cheering on England.

“We brought a TV in — very Glasto in some like stones and a little stand. It was a little bit touch and go at times because the signal kept going in and out. Luckily we got the win, we pulled it off,” he was heard saying in a video shared on X by @belbustos9.

Louis is grey because it is part of the process of life, also because he has hair not like other bald men or those who paint their hair to deny any trace of aging 🤷🏼‍♀️

My man is getting more SEXY pic.twitter.com/tUq3ojgXHS — Bel LOVE LOUIS 💙 // FITF 🔥// AOTV 📹 (@belbustos9) July 1, 2024

Despite his obsession with football, the eldest member of the former boyband One Direction has released three albums since the band’s hiatus in 2015. His most recent drop was in 2022 for his Faith In The Future album that holds 16 songs.

His world tour for that album came to an end after he had been on the road since 2023. “100 shows later and it’s all over. Can’t believe it. What an incredible tour. Thank you to every single person that helped make it possible. On to the festivals!,” he captioned an Instagram carousel dedicated to the tour.

In an interview with Sirius XM, he shared that in the process of creating this album he had already in mind singing the songs live. “I’m not gonna lie, this whole record was written with a live show in mind to be fair. That’s always been my favorite part of the job. It’s where you see the songs come to life,” he said on the episode.