Simone Biles Performs Taylor Swift-Inspired Routine at Olympic Trials & Singer Approves

Are you ready for it? Simone Biles is definitely ready for it. The Olympic gymnast showed off her skills with a floor routine set to Taylor Swift’s song “Ready for It?” during the Olympic trials on Friday, June 28. Simone, 27, absolutely crushed her routine, and it also got approval from Taylor, 34, herself. Just to further show that she was definitely ready for it, Simone did qualify for the team at the Paris Olympics after performing the routine.

As the song began, Simone struck a bunch of different poses in time with the bass-driven intro. As the song sped up and built up, Simone ran to do flips and cartwheels, sticking the landing right as the bass dropped. She struck more poses as the instrumental version of the song went on. Just a few seconds after the song began, it transitioned into more tunes that perfectly fit the gold medal winner’s routine.

Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho👏👏👏🥇🇺🇸❤️ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 29, 2024

A day after the clip posted, Taylor showed that she was absolutely loving Simone’s routine. She gave her stamp of approval to see what the gymnast was doing. “Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho,” she wrote, with clapping emojis, as well as a gold medal, American flag, and a heart emoji.

Taylor isn’t the only superstar who was cheering Simone on during the Olympic Trials. When the athlete shared an Instagram photo from the qualifying event, SZA left a comment supporting her. “Go baby go!” the singer wrote. Simone’s husband Jonathan Owens also showed love to her, letting her know that he’d be there to cheer her on. “See you soon!” he commented.

Paris will be the third Olympics that Simone competes in. She first was a part of the 2016 team in Rio De Janeiro, winning four gold medals that year. During the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo (which were actually held in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic), she withdrew from multiple events, citing mental health as her reasoning. For the 2024 trials in Minneapolis, Simone placed in first.