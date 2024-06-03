Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens Cheers Her on During XFinity Championships: Video

Simone Biles had her family’s support as she took home her ninth all-around title. While competing at the XFinity Championships over the weekend, Simone’s husband, Jonathan Owens, was seen cheering her on during her floor exercise.

According to a social media video shared by NBC Sports on Sunday, June 2, Simone, 27, was seen effortlessly executing her tumbling passes on the floor, securing her win as she prepares for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Following the event, Simone discussed her progress and confidence.

“I couldn’t be more proud of how I’m doing at this time in the year,” she told NBC. “Just gaining that confidence over and over, getting myself back in front of a crowd and just doing what I do in practice.”

Last month, Jonathan gushed over Simone’s skills in an Instagram post following another competition.

No one loved Simone Biles’ floor exercise more than her family. ❤️ #XfinityChamps pic.twitter.com/Cc3FHmBhCD — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 3, 2024

“Still in awe of last night. Another one!!!!” the NFL player captioned a carousel post, featuring a shot of him leaning down to kiss Simone. “You just never cease to amaze me baby, I love being able to watch you go out there and do your thing. I’m here with you every step of the way, wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

Jonathan and Simone have been married since April 2023. Toward the end of that year, the football safety faced controversy over a comment he made on “The Pivot” podcast about men being “the catch” in relationships. Jonathan was quickly bombarded with backlash from social media users, but Simone came to his defense during her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast earlier this year.

“I thought it was hilarious at first, and then [people] hurt my feelings,” the Olympian said. “One night, I broke down and I’m like, ‘Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? Like, you don’t know him. You don’t know who he is.’ And if anybody’s met him, they know he’s the sweetest guy and will do anything for anybody.”

Simone added that she can “brush things off” but, for her, “‘Talk about me all you want, but don’t come for my family — never,’” she told host Alex Cooper. “I didn’t think anything of that interview, and he never said I wasn’t a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is.”