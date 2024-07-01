Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens Celebrates Her Qualifying for 2024 Olympic Games

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Olympic qualifying trials are an event that can be quite emotional for both athletes and spectators alike. This was particularly evident as Simone Biles‘s husband, Jonathan Owens, openly displayed his joy for the American gymnast as she dominated throughout the event.

By finishing as the all-around champion, Biles automatically clinched her spot on the women’s gymnastics roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Biles family was ON THEIR FEET for Simone Biles’ uneven bars. 👏 #USAGTrials24 pic.twitter.com/WC2yC8iqob — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 1, 2024

In an Instagram story, Owens, 28, posted an image of the leaderboard with Simone’s name up on top and with a message of his own.

“We going to Paris,” Owens wrote. “Man, I’m so proud.”

However, since the Olympics take place between July 26 and August 11, he may not be able to attend for the entire duration of the games. Biles confirmed that Owens would be in Paris to support her for a “short time” before he has to return to training camp.

“I think it’s super exciting that we get to be in each other’s elements and supporting each other’s dreams and goals,” she said.

At age 27, she is the oldest American gymnast to compete at the Olympics in 72 years. She’s also the fourth American woman to compete in a third Olympics. She joins Muriel Grossfeld (1956-1964), Linda Metheny (1964-1972) and Dominique Dawes (1992-2000).

As for the actual games, she’ll be joined by Lee, 21, and Chiles, 23, both of whom she competed with at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and newcomer Hezly Rivera.

Both confident and relieved after the U.S. Trials concluded, Biles stated, “I knew I wasn’t done after the performances in Tokyo,” she told NBC.

Previously, Biles withdrew from several events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health troubles and experiencing the ‘twisties,’ which caused her to become disoriented in the air during competition. However, for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Biles is determined and clear-headed about her goals and what she wants to accomplish.

“I know we’re stronger than what we showed in Tokyo. So I think it has to be for us because it can’t be for anybody else, ‘cause that’s not why we do it. We do it for ourselves and the love for the sport and the love for representing the U.S. So we’re going to go out there and we’re going to do our best.”