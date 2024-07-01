Jamie Foxx Reveals He Doesn’t ‘Remember Anything’ From Mysterious Hospitalization

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Foxx has been active for over a year since his mysterious illness but only recently discussed some details of his unexpected hospitalization—a headache and some Advil.

Jamie Foxx, 56, was hospitalized on April 11, 2023, after he reportedly suffered a “medical complication” while filming the Netflix action comedy Back in Action with Cameron Diaz in Atlanta.

An update about the condition of the Django Unchained actor Jamie Foxx appeared quickly after his hospitalization. On April 12, 2023, his daughter Corinne Foxx, 30, shared a family statement on Instagram, which has since been deleted, indicating that he had achieved stable condition.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Concerns for Foxx’s well-being were finally relieved when fans saw the star alive and well nearly four months after the incident. His first public outing was spotted aboard a boat on the Chicago River on July 9, 2023, and on the same day, he posted on X, “Boat life.”

“Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed!” the Miami Vice star added.

In December 2023, Foxx appeared at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television, where he vaguely addressed the events surrounding his health.

“I couldn’t do that six months ago, I couldn’t actually walk to [the stage]. And I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people saying that I was cloned out there,” he joked at the time. “It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now, it’s different.”

Since then, he has made several official public appearances and resumed work on his Netflix comedy with Diaz back in January.

Even though Foxx insisted that he would eventually discuss what happened in a comedy special, a video posted on X showed Foxx discussing his previous health issues with a group of restaurant patrons in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jamie Foxx was spotted in downtown Phoenix, where he told a small group of people that on April 11th, 2023, he had a bad headache, asked a friend for an Advil, and then woke up 20 days later with no memory of what happened. pic.twitter.com/wIhuvN9hCC — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 1, 2024

“Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil [and] I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything. I’m in Atlanta, they told me—my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor.”

“The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there,’” he added, speaking to the crowd as he pointed to his head. “I won’t say it on camera… but it was.”