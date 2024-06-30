Mindy Kaling Rocks Teal Swimsuit 4 Months After Secretly Welcoming Third Child: Photo

Mindy Kaling is ready for the summer! The 45-year-old actress, comedian and writer shared a new photo of herself rocking a teal one-piece swimsuit four months after she secretly welcomed her third child. “And summer begins!” Mindy captioned an Instagram carousel post on Thursday, June 27.

Throughout her carousel, Mindy included snaps of herself driving with what appeared to be takeout from In-N-Out Burger and outdoor snapshots of her daughter, Katherine “Kit” Swati, and son, Spencer Avu.

Fans commended Mindy in the comments section of her post, with one person writing, “Did she just have a baby??? And THIS is how good she looks?!!!” Another chimed in by commenting, “Didn’t she just have a baby?!? Omg.”

The Sex Lives of College Girls creator is also a mom to newborn daughter Anne, whom she welcomed in February. Earlier this week, Mindy announced via Instagram that she had given birth to her baby four months prior.

“In late February, I gave birth to my daughter Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined,” the former Office star captioned a carousel post. “When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

Mindy’s carousel featured a snapshot of her eldest daughter and son next to their new baby sister. Other images included ones of Mindy’s growing baby bump and a picture taken at the hospital.

The Morning Show cast member has opened up about body shape and health in the past. In May, she posed in swimsuits with the brand Andie Swim. As part of her campaign with the company, Mindy said, “Like a lot of women, my body shape changes and Andie suits look great and make me feel confident no matter what size I am,” according to an Instagram post shared by Andie Swim, featuring a shot of Mindy lounging outside in a red one-piece bathing suit.