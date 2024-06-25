Mindy Kaling Reveals She Gave Birth to Third Child in February: ‘I’m So Lucky’

Mindy Kaling is now a mom of three! In fact, she’s had her third child for a few months at this point. The Mindy Project star admitted to privately giving birth to her third child in an Instagram post celebrating her 45th birthday on Monday, June 24. Mindy gushed about her three children, and revealed that her daughter’s name is Anne.

The post contained three photos. The first was all three of Mindy’s kids, including her older daughter Katherine, 6, and son Spencer, 3, lying down in their backyard looking at a playset. The second was her in a beautiful dress with orange flowers, showing off her baby bump, and the last photo was her in a hospital bed with Katherine and Spencer, presumably around the time that she gave birth to Anne.

In the caption, Mindy gushed about her newborn, and how her kids give her so much happiness. “In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined. When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline,” she wrote. “Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

In the comment section, many fans wished Mindy a happy birthday and congratulated her on being a new mom again, but many were also surprised that she kept the secret for months. “Queen of secretly giving birth,” one person wrote.

Mindy has kept very private about her family life, and she’s kept the paternity of her three children a secret. She has revealed that her Office co-star and friend B.J. Novak is her older children’s godfather though! The actress spoke about how he’s the perfect godparent in a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He’s very good with children,” she told the outlet. “It comes very innately to him, you know, like being with children. So, he’s a great godfather.”