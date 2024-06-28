Selena Gomez Reveals She Will Make an Appearance in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Reboot

Image Credit: FilmMagic

We are officially getting an Alex Russo feature on the upcoming reboot of ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’. It is confirmed that Selena Gomez will come back as her former character on at least the first episode of the series.

“The series follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo,” according to a press release. “When Justin’s sister, Alex, brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.”

During her Wednesday, June 27 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 31-year-old singer and actress told her Only Murders in the Building co-star, Martin Short – who was guest hosting for Kimmel – that she is “so excited” for the upcoming sequel to her 2000s Disney show, Wizards of Waverly Place, called Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The ‘Love You Like a Love Song’ singer explained, “It’s basically something you know I don’t know about your life, you don’t know about my life. It’s a show that means a lot to me.”

“I know it does. Because you started out in that show. And also you’re appearing on it, too?,” Martin, 74, said.

“Yes. I will be in the first episode. I’m executive producing it. It brings me to tears because that is the beginning of where I started. And to honor it in this way has truly been a blast, and I can’t wait for people to see it,” Gomez said.

In January, Gomez appeared alongside Wizards co-star David Henrie in a first look image of the upcoming Disney Channel series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Henrie noted that when he and Gomez filmed together again, it felt like they “didn’t miss a day.” He added, “We have a couple scenes that I think will choke up the original fan of the original show, and they’re really touching, and they went really well. So, I’m excited for you to see it.”