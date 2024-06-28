LeBron James and Son Bronny Are Officially Teammates

Image Credit: Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock

Bronny James was born on October 6, 2004. Since then, he has seen his dad win four NBA championships, be named league MVP four times, and be selected to 20 All-Star teams. Following the 2024 NBA Draft, the two have now become teammates.

A few hours after the pick was made official, LeBron James, 39, celebrated the news by posting several photos and videos of himself and Bronny with a one-word caption: “Legacy!”

…and legacy it is.

In a reddit thread “r/AskLosAngeles”, a question was brought forth: “Why did the Lakers draft Bronny James? The Laker chose a second string point guard from USC as a second round draft pick. Why why?”

Others chimed in, either defending the pick or simply chirping, “nepotism.” Let’s be real: How you feel about LeBron will skew your argument in light of this news.

Some see it as a sign of respect to the player many consider the “GOAT” and that, as the 55th pick, it was relatively harmless and high reward, keeping the basketball superstar who was up for free agency. The other side will mainly hone in on the aforementioned topic of nepotism.

But there are other father/son duos in the NBA. James, the oldest active NBA player, has played against players like Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks, whose father is Rick Brunson, as well as Gary Payton II and Jabari Smith Jr.

In considering the context of the 55th pick, most would agree that the Lakers secured their desired player in the first round, and securing Bronny ensures LeBron stays with the Lakers. However, others argue that notable players picked after the 55th draft have gone on to achieve significant accomplishments, suggesting each pick could have gone to someone without star player connections. Isaiah Thomas, for instance, was selected in the second round of the 2011 NBA draft as the 60th and final pick by the Sacramento Kings.

In the end, LeBron is happy, fans are pleased, and it will be history if Bronny steps on the court at the same time as his father– NBA’s first active father and son duo!