Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob on Her 40th Birthday in New Video

Khloé Kardashian is thankful for the past 40 years, as she shared memories with her family — including brother Rob Kardashian! While taking to Instagram on Thursday, June 27, the Good American founder rang in her 40th birthday by sharing a video from a party with her best friend, Malika Haqq, and Rob, 37, who was seated at the end of a table.

This portion of the clip revealed the purple-themed soiree that Khloé enjoyed, featuring a rose cake for her to make a wish. Other snaps in the video montage included snapshots of the Kardashians star over the years, including a few with her mom, Kris Jenner, and late father Robert Kardashian Sr.

“Deeply Grateful For Every Moment. I love you!” Khloé captioned her post. “I am so excited and thankful for this fresh decade and all it has in store!!!”

Earlier this month, Rob made a brief cameo on The Kardashians while talking to Khloé over the phone. During the episode, she asked her brother if he would donate sperm to Malika, since they’ve “already slept together.”

“Real serious question though, like bible serious. Malika wants to have another kid and she was going to go to a sperm bank to get sperm, but I just said, ‘Why not get it from you?'” KoKo said to Rob over the phone. After a brief pause, he hilariously replied, “I can’t [f**k] anymore.”

Although Khloé told Rob that he doesn’t “have to” in order to donate sperm, he repeated the same NSFW comment before his older sister noted, “OK, well, we have time to prepare her womb, so you have time to prepare your penis. So, you just simmer on this conversation, OK?”

Although the brother and sister have a close bond, the convo was still an uncomfortable one for them. Khloé ended the call by admitting, “OK, I love you, this is weirder than I thought.”

Aside from Rob and Khloé, their respective kids also have close relationships. Rob’s daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, loves spending time with her aunt’s daughter, True, whom Khloé shares with ex Tristan Thompson in addition to their son, Tatum. The cousins regularly hang out whenever they can, and Khloé has shared their fun memories to social media over the years.