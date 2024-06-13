Rob Kardashian’s Rare ‘Kardashians’ Cameo Is ‘Weirder’ Than Sister Khloe Kardashian Anticipated

Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance during the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, June 13. While on a call with sister Khloé Kardashian, the brother and sister duo hilariously discussed the option of Rob, 37, donating sperm to Khloé’s friend, Malika Haqq.

After Malika explained to Khloé, 39, that she wanted to look into having more children as a single mom, the Good American founder pointed out that Malika and Rob “already slept together” and noted that her brother is “a good catch.” So, KoKo called Rob and asked him on the spot whether he would donate sperm to Malika.

“Real serious question though, like bible serious,” Khloé began the phone call with Rob. “Malika wants to have another kid and she was going to go to a sperm bank to get sperm, but I just said, ‘Why not get it from you?'”

After a slight pause, Rob answered, “I can’t [f**k] anymore.” Malika then asked, “Is it broke,” to which Khloé said, “Rob, you don’t have to. You just put it in a cup.”

Nevertheless, Rob simply repeated he “can’t [f**k] anymore” and asked his sister, “What don’t you get?”

“OK, well, we have time to prepare her womb, so you have time to prepare your penis,” the reality TV star told her brother. “So, you just simmer on this conversation, OK?” After Rob insisted that he isn’t up for the job, Khloé noted, “OK, I love you, this is weirder than I thought.”

Although Rob and Khloé ended their NSFW conversation, she followed up on his claim during a confessional, noting, “My brother is just … like he’s just disgusting, and we can’t ever just talk normal. But I don’t think there’s a problem.”

The brother-sister duo have had a close bond for years. Although he has stepped away from the limelight of reality TV and Hollywood, Rob and Khloé spend as much time together as possible, especially because their respective children have a close cousin relationship. Khloé shares daughter True and son Tatum with her ex Tristan Thompson, while Rob shares daughter Dream with his ex Blac Chyna (real name: Angela White).