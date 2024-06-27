Joseph Quinn Reveals ‘Chances Are High’ That He’ll Return to ‘Stranger Things’ as Eddie Munson

One of the breakout characters from season four of Stranger Things was Eddie Munson! From his days leading the Hellfire Club to shredding Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” to defeat creatures in the Upside Down, fans loved Joseph Quinn’s portrayal of the metalhead with a heart of gold. Unfortunately, Eddie died in the same season he was introduced. Joseph, 30, did tease that there may be some chance of seeing him again in the fifth and final season.

Joseph was asked what the odds were that he reunites with the cast and crew of the beloved Netflix series for the next season at the premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One. “Chances are high!” he admitted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I love those guys, and I’d love to come and say hello, and [I’m] sure they’re working very hard to kind of land the plane. It’s been a long time that they’ve been working on that. So I’m really delighted that they’re kind of getting toward the end, and they’re having a nice time.”

The Catherine the Great actor did say that he was sure that the show’s team would have the perfect ending in mind. “I’m sure they’re going to deliver a pretty epic finale. I have no doubt about that,” he explained to the outlet.

After that, the interviewer told him that she had a feeling that fans would get to see Eddie again in season five, and he played coy to her question. “Do you? You have a feeling? Huh? I might have that feeling too, or maybe I don’t,” he responded, slyly. “Who knows? Maybe I do.”

While his answer didn’t give fans any confirmation that Eddie would appear in the fifth season of Stranger Things, there will be plenty of opportunities to see Joseph in action, especially on the big screen. Besides starring in the prequel for A Quiet Place, he’s also set to appear in the long-awaited Gladiator II.