Ariana Grande Sings & Dances as a Child in Cute Throwback Video for 31st Birthday: Watch

Happy belated birthday to Ariana Grande! The “thank u, next” singer turned 31 on Wednesday, June 26. To mark her special day, she went into her archives of home movies, and she shared an adorable throwback clip of herself as a youngster. In the family movie, she’s showing off her dance moves and singing abilities as her loved ones cheer her on.

It’s not clear how old Ariana is in video or what song she’s trying to sing, but she showed that she was passionate about music from a very early age. She belts out certain songs as best as she can, and she does some moves (including the hand jive), where she seems to be imitating other popstars, many years before she would become a hitmaker herself. The person filming giggles a little bit and at the end of the clip suggests that she sings some Celine Dion.

In the comment section, tons of other stars wished Ariana a happy birthday, including her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo and fellow Victorious alum Daniella Monet. “Happy birthday my sweet sister,” Cynthia wrote, including a few green hearts, seemingly as a nod to her Wicked character, Elphaba. “Happy birthday cutie pie!” Daniella commented.

Even the “7 rings” singer’s older brother Frankie Grande left a sweet comment, showing that he knew that his sister had the talent to be a singer, even back in the day. “A STAR WAS BORN!” he wrote, with a few hand heart emojis.

As Ariana begins her next trip around the sun, it’s certainly been a very exciting year for her! Back in March, she released her long-awaited seventh studio album eternal sunshine, which was an absolute hit. Around that time, she also finalized her divorce from her first husband Dalton Gomez, who she’d been married to since 2020. Shortly after the split with Dalton was revealed, Ariana was reported to be dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. It’s been rumored that some songs on her latest record were inspired by the romance (and some of the public attention that it’s received).