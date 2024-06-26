Ayo Edebiri Stuns in Strapless Floral Dress at ‘The Bear’ Season 3 Premiere: Photos

Ayo Edebiri has been in her “Yes, Chef!” era for more than two years, and she embraced it once again while attending the season 3 premiere of The Bear on Tuesday, June 25. The 28-year-old actress and director selected a strapless floral, knee-length dress for the event at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, and she paired it with a set of white high heels. She also pulled her hair back into a half ‘do.

The Bear drops its highly anticipated third season on Hulu on Thursday, June 27. Season 2 ended with several cliffhangers, but the most gut-wrenching moment was between Jeremy Allen White‘s character, Carmy, and his girlfriend, Claire, (played by actress Molly Gordon). The two seemingly broke up after Carmy unknowingly vented to Claire about the difficulties of the life of a chef and falling in love.

However, rumors have swirled about another possible romance between Carmy and Ayo’s character, Sydney — a notion that both Ayo and Jeremy have strongly denied. During a press conference on Monday, June 24, the actors simultaneously shut down the speculation.

“There was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications,” Jeremy, 33, said, according to Vanity Fair. “[Carmy’s] got a lot going on in his mind all the time, and people aren’t always aware of exactly what’s going on. You’ll see, obviously, how that affects Carmen and Syd’s relationship, but I think Carmen’s trying to welcome her in a little bit was the point of the partnership agreement.”

Ayo also pointed out that Sydney’s perception of her hot-headed boss has changed over time, as he became “a lot more chaotic than she might have idealized before they really started working together.”

Not only have fans pondered over Carmy and Syd’s relationship, but they’ve also wondered if anything romantic has been brewing off screen between Ayo and Jeremy. While explaining to Vanity Fair earlier this month that he and Ayo “really enjoy each other in life, on camera and off camera,” Jeremy didn’t directly address whether he has ever dated his co-star.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for her as a person, but also as an artist,” the Golden Globe Award winner said. For her part, Ayo acknowledged that working in film “can be a very intimate thing and a very personal thing and a very emotional thing,” which “invokes feelings of passion.”

Though the Primetime Emmy Award winner did not clarify whether or not she and Jeremy were ever romantically involved, Ayo noted that Jeremy has “got some beautiful blue eyes.”