Kendall Jenner Bad Bunny matching for Date night in Paris

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seem to be rekindling their romance despite having broken up a couple of months back. The lovebirds were spotted in Paris for the Vogue World 2024 Show and on a night out for dinner.

The couple was photographed on their date night in matching gray outfits. The 28-year-old model wore a two-piece set of a top with a twist on the left shoulder with leggings that appear more modernized with the look. Meanwhile the 30-year-old singer strutted in a suit with a black tee under.

This outing comes shortly after the two recently started to hang out again amid their split after less than a year of dating.

The pair was spotted for the first time together again at the Met Gala afterparty where they were spotted all cozied-up. “They’re having fun for now, but are hoping to figure things out in a way that makes sense…They’re not necessarily back together or an exclusive item, but there is definitely still a vibe between them. Neither of them feels any pressure and appreciate that they can enjoy space when they want. It’s casual, easy, and comfortable between them,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

A source added “Kendall and Bad Bunny are still in contact and spend time together when they can…There’s a strong connection between them whenever they’re together and they have the same chemistry that they’ve always had.”

In addition after this sighting, the model and the “Titi Me Pregunto” singer were spotted leaving a Miami Hotel together in May after Benito – Bad Bunny’s biological name – was performing three nights in Miami for his ‘Most Wanted Tour’, in which Kendall was in attendance.

During this time frame, the duo even dined out together at his restaurant in Miami.“Kendall and Bad Bunny dined Friday, May 24, at Gekko Miami. The duo were in a private room for their dinner. Bad Bunny ate there nightly for the rest of the weekend,” a witness told ET.

Just ten days after Kendall and Benito were spotted in the vibrant city of MIami, a source told People, “It’s going well and they’re prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out…There wasn’t ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other.”