Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Suri Spotted Attending Her NYC Prom

Suri Cruise is celebrating the next milestone in life — graduating from high school! But first, the 18-year-old celebrated an even bigger event: her prom. Photos of the teen posing for pictures alongside friends and her prom date are circulating online, and Suri was dressed to the nines for the night out.

According to photos published by Page Six on Wednesday, June 19, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes‘ daughter was spotted wearing a stunning multi-colored dress on Tuesday, June 18, in New York City. While smiling for the cameras with her date, Suri wore her hair down in a simply sleek style and wore a corsage on her wrist. The high school senior completed the fairytale-esque look with a pair of gold high heels.

Although Suri’s mom, 45, wasn’t seen with her that evening, the mother-daughter duo have been spotted out and about in the Big Apple over the past few months. Since the two share several physical qualities, they look almost identical while twinning in fashion choices.

Katie and Tom, 61, welcomed Suri in April 2006. After the ex-spouses divorced in 2012, Suri lived with her mom in New York.

Since Suri and Katie have made it a point to maintain their privacy, the teen is rarely seen by fans in public. Despite living in one of the busiest cities in the world, they’ve made it a point to stay grounded and away from the public eye.

While speaking with Town & Country magazine in 2017, Katie opened up about how she was able to give Suri a wholesome childhood, despite being public figures.

“My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now,” the actress explained to the outlet. “It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

As for Tom, the Mission Impossible franchise star is rarely seen out and about with his daughter. Multiple outlets have reported over the years that they became distant following his and Katie’s 2012 divorce.