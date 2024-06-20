Khloe Kardashian Reveals the ‘Turn On’ From Her Ex Lamar Odom

You know what’s sexy? Persistence. Khloe Kardashian opened up about her early days dating Lamar Odom during a conversation with a friend during the most recent episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, June 20. While chatting with her pal Malika Haqq, Khloe revealed that there’s one thing that her ex-boyfriend did before they were even an item that really got her feeling hot.

Malika was telling Khloe about a new guy she was seeing, and she was saying that she was talking to a guy who just kept on texting her, even if she didn’t respond. Khloe admitted that she found it admirable. ” I love a person who knows what they want,” she said, via People.

The reality star then looked back on her past romance and explained something early on that Lamar did to really woo her. “The best thing Lamar did — well, not the best thing, he did a lot of good things — but when I wouldn’t give him my number but then he found out that we had the same business manager, she explained. “He was hounding Lester for my info. It was a turn on, it’s sexy.”

Khloe admitted that “a little aggressiveness” went a long way for her, and she was clearly into it. Khloe was married to Lamar from 2009 until 2013, following his cheating scandal and a nearly fatal drug overdose.

While it’s been over a decade since their split, both Khloe and the former basketball player have each spoken about their relationship on a few occasions. Lamar in particular has spoken publicly quite a few times about a desire to get back together, but the pair have not reunited. Back in 2022, Lamar made a comment referring to his ex, while speaking about the controversy surrounding the Chris Rock–Will Smith slap at the Oscars that year. “Had I protected my wife versus mentally, emotionally and spiritually hurting her, I may still be married,” he said at the time.