Travis Kelce Doesn’t ‘Give a S**t’ About Typo on $40,000 Super Bowl Ring

Travis Kelce is unbothered by the typo on his latest Super Bowl ring. After the Kansas City Chiefs secured a new piece of bling for their big NFL win, some fans discovered a little goof in the finished product.

“Miami is listed as the seventh seed because it has all of the games you guys had to win to get there,” Jason Kelce explained on the Wednesday, June 19, episode of the “New Heights” podcast. “Miami was actually the sixth seed. I guess that’s just the way the ring is. Are you gonna get it fixed? Does anyone care?”

The short answer is heck no! “I don’t give a s**t,” Travis, 34, replied. “I like it that we didn’t give a f**k about what seed Miami is. They were the seventh. Who cares? They could’ve done no seeds on the side of them. I would’ve been fine.”

From the NFL tight end’s perspective, it just makes his new bling more unique. “Like, ‘Oh, yeah, we made it really detailed, and, oops, we screwed up,’” he said. “It just makes it more exclusive. We screwed up about something that means nothing.”

The Kansas City Chiefs’ new rings cost an estimated $40,000 each and contain 505 round diamonds and 38 custom-cut genuine rubies. Now that Travis has three Super Bowl rings in his collection, he’s not afraid to compare.

“This one is pretty damn cool,” he admitted when reflecting on his latest get. “It’s massive. It has the shape of an oval of the football with diamonds going around it. It feels and looks like a championship ring.”

But if he had to pick oe favorite, it may be his 2023 Super Bowl ring he received after the Chiefs beat Jason, 36, and the Philadelphia Eagles.“I would probably say the one last year was my favorite one,” he shared. “The top of the ring comes off and it has a clasp so that you can wear it in different ways.”

After all, Travis is a man who thinks about his whole look. Whether rocking designer suits or ASOS button-downs on Good Morning America, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards nominee isn’t afraid to have some fun with fashion.

“I kind of just do it off of instinct,” he told WSJ Magazine in October 2023 when discussing his game-day looks. “It really just goes down to the wire. I kind of enjoy the creative process of the panic to just throw something together.”