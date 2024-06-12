Why Jason Kelce Is Convinced Travis Kelce Will Win 2024 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award

If Jason Kelce was a betting man, he’d put money on brother Travis Kelce adding another award to his trophy this summer. As the countdown continues for the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Jason, 36, believes the Kansas City Chiefs player will win Favorite Male Sports Star.

“If it’s kids, you’re winning this by a f**king landslide,” Jason shared on the Wednesday, June 12 episode of the “New Heights” podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “I don’t think there’s a chance in hell that you’re not winning this award if it’s truly chosen by children. Might as well just give you the award right now.”

There is, however, some stiff competition. Patrick Mahomes, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, Lionel Messi and Steph Curry are also up for the award this July.

“What the f**k? It’s insane that my name’s even in there,” Travis, 34, shared on the show. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

While the Super Bowl champion deserves plenty of credit for his skills as a tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL player has developed a new fan base thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift. Even brother Jason has noticed a change in who is following the Kelce family.

“My demographic when I used to go outside used to be fat, hairy guys,” Jason joked. “That used to be who, like, if I was out in public was gonna stop me and say, ‘Hey, I like you, Jason Kelce.’ Football guys. Fat, hairy guys.”

Now, the demographics are a little different. “Now, I go out in public, routinely, 14-year-old little girls. That is, like, where my bread and butter’s at,” Jason continued. “Twelve to 14-year-old little girls are like, ‘Oh my God! You’re the brother of Travis dating Taylor Swift!’”

Travis replied, “Nice, man! I’ll try to keep influencing the kids to do the right things in this world.”

SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and his friend Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) are expected to serve as this year’s hosts for Nickelodeon’s annual award show. Broadcast live on July 13, the telecast will feature plenty of slime and a few major awards.

Another celebrity who could walk away with a trophy – or orange blimp – is Travis’ girlfriend Taylor, 34. She is nominated for several awards including Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Global Music Star. Fans can cast their votes online now.