Usher Details Fasting Diet in New Interview: I ‘Go the Entire Day’ Only ‘Drinking Water’

Usher is revealing how he maintains his health. During a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, the 45-year-old “Yeah!” hitmaker explained why he chooses to fast once per week.

“I fast, not for religious purposes, but it’s something my grandmother practiced,” he told the outlet on Monday, June 17. “I fast on Wednesdays. I typically try to start around 11 p.m. the previous day, then go the entire day on Wednesday just drinking water.”

The singer-songwriter also pointed out what he drinks during his normal nutrition days.

“I’ve been doing this concoction of lemon, ginger, water and cayenne pepper. I drink it hot,” Usher said, while detailing the beverages he has throughout each week.

Although most recall the old saying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, the “OMG” artist admitted that he won’t have it before working out.

“I don’t like to eat breakfast before I’ve worked out or done something physical,” he said, before adding that he prefers, “taking a walk, stretching or doing yoga, sitting in the sun and raising my body’s natural heat levels. Then I eat.”

The “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love” singer’s music career demands maintaining a strong physique. Earlier this year, fans watched Usher tear up the stage at the Super Bowl, where he performed several hit songs.

As for the workouts he follows, Usher noted that his regiment “starts with either walking or with certain knee activations and reverse walking that I do to really engage my quads, my knees and glutes.”

“Other than that, swimming is a really good thing to get me going and bike riding,” he said, before pointing out, “Weight lifting, don’t do a lot of that.”

Now that he is embarking on his Usher: Past, Present, Future tour this summer, the music artist will be performing songs from his latest album, Coming Home, which he described as a journey of “romance and love.”

“The entire album is intended to remind you of romance and love and this journey we are on takes a lot,” Usher told Entertainment Tonight in February. “There’s a lot things going on in the world, so we’re trying to find our way back to this lovely place where we can just be OK with falling in love with each other and, like, enjoying each other in a way.”