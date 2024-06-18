Travis Kelce Hugs Dad Ed in Cute Father’s Day Video: Watch

Happy Father’s Day to Ed Kelce! Travis Kelce had a sweet tribute to his dad for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16. The Super Bowl winner, 34, posted a video montage of cute moments with his father on TikTok, and he showed how thankful he is for Ed. The montage included plenty of moments of Ed cheering for Travis during Kansas City Chiefs games as well as other times he supported him off the field.

The clip was set to Avicii’s “The Nights,” and a few moments the father and son’s exchanges could be heard. In the caption, Travis kept it short and sweet, while also revealing the nickname he has for his dad. “Happy Father’s Day big guy!!” he wrote.

The video began with Ed and Travis at an event together, and the NFL star goes up to give his dad a big hug. Other clips included Ed being in the crowd supporting his son at live speaking engagements, NFL games, being a guest on his and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights. Plus there were just a few sweet moments of the father and son posing for photos together.

Throughout Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift, both his dad and mom Donna Kelce’s profiles have both risen. Now that the “But Daddy I Love Him” singer has been dating the tight end for some time, many fans are curious to learn more about both of Travis’ parents.

In fact, not long after Travis and Taylor started dating, Ed opened up about when the popstar started seeing his son. He said that one of the first Kansas City home games that the singer attended, he didn’t realize that she was the “Shake It Off” singer. “Taylor comes in, walks in with a security guard and I look at her and I had my girlfriend with me and I mention to Maureen, ‘Oh my god, I know this kid but I don’t know what her name is,'” he recalled in a radio interview, before saying what his girlfriend told him. “You don’t know her? That’s Taylor Swift you idiot.”