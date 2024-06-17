Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter Vivienne Wins First Tony Award Amid Family Drama

Vivienne Jolie is a Tony Award winner! The 15-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was seen joining the cast and crew of The Outsiders on stage on Sunday, June 16, after the production took home the award for Best Musical.

After the winner was announced, Vivienne and her mom, 49, stood next to the production’s team as they accepted the recognition. The mother-daughter duo matched with a dark teal color for the evening, as Angelina stunned in an Atelier Versace draped dress, while Vivienne wore a suit and bowtie for the event, which was held at the David H. Koch Theater in New York City

Previously, Angelina opened up to Deadline about the experience working with her teenage daughter on the musical.

THE OUTSIDERS WON BEST MUSICAL! huge congratulations to the crew, to the cast and to angelina jolie and vivienne jolie! stay gold always! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/FX4rbm7uiQ — n (@kirbysjolie) June 17, 2024

“My daughter Viv loves theater,” Angelina explained in the interview that was published on June 10. “She appreciates all theater, but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to. She went to see The Outsiders at La Jolla about five times and was telling me about it, and I had read the book, and I’d seen the film years ago.”

The Outsiders is based on the novel of the same name published in 1967. A film adaptation was released in 1983. It focuses on teenager Ponyboy Curtis in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as two rival gangs named the Socs and the Greasers butt heads over their socioeconomic positions.

While speaking with Deadline about the effect the story had on her daughter, Angelina explained how it felt to work with Vivienne.

“It was a very different experience of understanding, of how this is having a significant effect on her as a young person right now, and she’s communicating something to me, and that is the power of this material, which was in really good shape even by then,” the Girl, Interrupted star said. “And then I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way.”

In addition to Vivienne, Angelina shares children Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox, Pax and Knox with ex-husband Brad.

Vivienne and Angelina’s Tony win comes amid apparent family drama, as most of the Jolie-Pitt kids have opted to drop their father’s name from their last names. Shiloh, 18, filed to remove “Pitt” from her surname last month.

The name changes come amid Brad and Angelina’s ongoing, messy legal battle after they split in 2016.