Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files to Remove Her Dad’s Last Name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has reportedly filed to drop her father’s last name from her surname. According to a new report, the 18-year-old filed the request on her birthday, which was on Monday, May 27, per documents obtained by TMZ, on Thursday, May 30.

In addition to Shiloh, Angelina, 48, and Brad, 60, share children Maddox, Pax, Zahara and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Aside from Shiloh, multiple outlets previously reported that Vivienne, 15, had also dropped “Pitt” from her surname in a playbill for the musical The Outsiders. Vivienne helped her mom produce the show.

Even Zahara, 19, publicly dropped her dad’s last name. In November 2023, she introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at her school, Spelman College. Per TMZ, Maddox has also kept his surname as “Jolie,” but apart from Shiloh, none of the other siblings have filed to legally remove “Pitt” from their last name.

The family’s moniker changes come amid Angie and Brad’s messy divorce, which has dragged on since they split in 2016. According to the Salt actress, the Bullet Train actor was allegedly abusive toward her during an incident that took place on an airplane that year. Angelina came forward with the accusations in October 2022.

In documents from the Los Angeles Superior Court obtained by Hollywood Life at the time, Angelina claimed that Brad “grabbed [her] by the head and shook her” at the back of the plane. She also accused him of pushing her against the wall of the bathroom and “punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times.” Furthermore, she alleged that her then-husband “choked one of his children and struck another.”

Brad vehemently denied Angelina’s allegations. A spokesperson for the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star spoke to CNN at the time, noting, “Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue.”

Earlier this year, Angelina accused Brad of being abusive before the alleged 2016 plane incident. Brad did not publicly respond to his ex-wife’s latest claims.