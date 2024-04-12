Angelina Jolie Jokes Daughter Vivienne Would ‘Correct’ Her While Producing Broadway Play

Angelina Jolie revealed who the biggest “theatre head” is in her family — her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. While producing her latest Broadway production, The Outsiders, the Oscar winner, 48, explained how involved her 15-year-old was with the play.

“She’ll correct me. She’ll say, ‘Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this, we have to go through this,'” Angie told PEOPLE at the premiere of the production on Thursday, April 11 in New York City. “She’s been a really tough assistant. She takes it very, very seriously.”

Angelina attended the event with Vivienne, and the mother-daughter duo posed for pictures together on the red carpet. For the occasion, the Salt star wore a gold dress with a light brown cape. She completed the look with ruby red lipstick, wearing her hair down in a simple style. As for Vivienne, the teen chose a dark blue jumpsuit and matching Converse sneakers for the night.

That evening, Angelina was photographed walking around New York with her daughter and her son Pax Jolie-Pitt.

Vivienne has showed interest in performing. She even appeared alongside her mom in Maleficent as the young Princess Aurora.

The Broadway production was a labor of love for Angelina, who previously told the same publication that it’s “been a privilege to be a part of the process.”

“I have so much respect for Broadway and all who work within,” she added. “I’ve been in the theater watching as the first reactions came in, including the often very emotional reaction from young people. It’s very moving.”

When it comes to her six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox — Angie has ensured they were a part of her successful career. Over the past several years, the Maleficent actress, who shares her kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt, brought her kids along to various red carpet events around the world.

Among the most famous occasions was in late 2021 when Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 17, tagged along with their mom to several international premieres of Eternals. At the time, the teens wore some of Angie’s old dresses to the events.