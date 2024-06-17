Gordon Ramsay Reveals Massive Bruise After Bike Accident in Video: ‘It Really Shook Me’

Gordon Ramsay was involved in a serious bicycle accident, which the 57-year-old chef revealed in a new video following the “really bad” crash. In a recent Instagram post, Gordon directed his video to “all the dads out there” in honor of Father’s Day.

“Sound ON and plz Swipe through…..with #FathersDay tomorrow I have very important message for all the dads out there…WEAR A HELMET!” Gordon captioned his post on June 15. “This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I’m doing OK and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries, but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato [sic].”

In the social media clip, Gordon went on to note that he’s “thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life.”

“It really shook me,” he admitted in the video. “And honestly, I’m lucky to be here. … You’ve got to wear a helmet. I don’t care how short the journey is. I don’t care the fact that these helmets cost money. But they’re crucial.”

Gordon raised his chef coat up to reveal the massive, dark bruise he sustained on the left side of his torso from the bicycle crash.

The restaurateur didn’t share the specific details behind his bike accident. However, he shared “before” and “after” pictures of his bike uniform. In the “after” shot, his black helmet was placed on top of his yellow outfit.

The Next Level Chef star isn’t the only celebrity who’s been in a bike crash as of late. In May, Nina Dobrev was hospitalized after an e-bike accident. She provided an update to her social media followers earlier this month via Instagram.

“Surgery was a success,” the 35-year-old actress captioned an Instagram post on June 5. “Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes. I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know.”