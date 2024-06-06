Nina Dobrev Shares Update After Undergoing Surgery for e-Bike Accident

Nina Dobrev shared her health status amid her surgery from an e-bike accident via an Instagram post on Wednesday, June 5. “Surgery was a success…Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes. I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know,” captioned the 35-year-old.

The Vampire Diaries alum added onto the post-operated pics by explaining how she prepared herself for the surgery. Though she went through with the procedure, she shared on her Stories, “Anyone else get scared before surgery? I’m such a baby when it comes to needles, blood or procedures of any kind,” alongside a photo of her frowning and a thumbs down on display.

“Had to get one last photo of my leg-pristine- before it’s all scarred up,” the actress titled a Story of her showing her leg while in a hospital gown, socks, and hair net.

She also faced an eyebrow-raising moment when she had to mark down the limbs that were going to be operated. The clip – in which Nina drew an ‘x’ above her ankle with a ‘yes’ written above it – posted to her Stories was titled, “Fun fact: they make you draw on whatever extremity is being operated on to confirm that is the correct limb…(because I guess it’s happened in the past that some surgeons have accidentally operated on the wrong limb) Yikes!”

Nina revealed the news of her e-bike crash on May 20 with an Instagram post of before and after photos, which she captioned, “how it started vs how it’s going.”

Following this post, she shared a photo dump of how life has been for her since the accident. The recovery snaps showcased Nina with a face mask on and a cast on her leg while cuddled up in bed with her dogs, various snaps at appointments, and a video of her boyfriend and Olympic gold medalist, Shaun White, cheering her up by dancing.

Despite the downfall, Nina is set to star in the new Paramount film, Reunion, coming out on June 28. Alongside the actress, Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, and Chace Crawford will be accompanying her on the big screen.