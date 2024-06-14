Jesse Plemons Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors Following Weight Loss Journey

Jesse Plemons didn’t jump onto Hollywood’s Ozempic wagon, he clarified during a recent interview. While speaking with the Los Angeles Times, the 36-year-old actor noted it was “unfortunate” to see assumptions that he used the weight loss drug, per his interview that was published on Thursday, June 13.

“It’s really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic,” the Civil War actor joked. “It doesn’t matter. Everyone’s going to think I took Ozempic anyways.”

Jesse then explained how his approach changed when it came to health.

“But what it was was getting older and — I hate even getting specific because then it turns into a whole thing — but there was a part that I did that in my mind, I could not imagine him as the size that I was,” he explained. “Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting, and I just gave it a shot and [was] surprised at how quickly it was effective. So, I lost a little bit before I did that part and then felt like I was in the rhythm, I was feeling better, and something shifted in my head. I just sort of got a handle on it.”

Although the Breaking Bad alum didn’t specify where he saw the Ozempic accusations, many social media users shared their thoughts about his weight loss over the past several months. Earlier this year, multiple X users presumed he opted for the semaglutide to drop pounds.

“Don’t get me wrong, Jesse Plemons is hot now, but he was so much more attractive before he got hit by the bus that is Ozempic,” one X user tweeted in March. One month later, another user chimed in by writing, “Last night, I dreamt that Jesse Plemons came out to me about using Ozempic and I said, ‘Hey brother, it’s OK, we’re all just trying to make it to payday.'”

Jesse — who is married to actress Kirsten Dunst — is known for his chilling roles. In Breaking Bad, he played Todd Alquist: an apathetic killer and meth cook. In 2021, he appeared in Killers of the Flower Moon as agent Thomas Bruce White Sr. Most recently, he appeared in Civil War alongside his wife in an uncredited cameo as a soulless, racist militiamen.