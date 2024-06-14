The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Finalize Their Divorce

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are officially divorced. Two months after announcing their split on Good Morning America, the Golden Bachelor season 1 alums finalized their divorce in Indiana on Thursday, June 13.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, “lived together as husband and wife until April 12, 2024, at which time certain irreconcilable differences heretofore arisen between the parties culminated in their separation.”

That month, the former pair announced their separation on GMA, and they revealed that the reason was because of distance.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry — who is from Indiana — explained. Theresa, for her part, lives in New Jersey.

Gerry added that he and Theresa are “dedicated” to their families, noting, “So, we look at these conversations, and we both think it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

Later that week, Theresa took to Instagram with a positive mindset about her and Gerry’s split. In her caption, the ABC personality encouraged her fans to “stay open to all experiences, opportunities and love that may come your way.”

“To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Theresa wrote alongside a Dr. Seuss quote that read, “Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.” She added, “For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter.”

Theresa described her and Gerry’s relationship as “one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever.”

“It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything,” she pointed out. “Sometimes, things don’t go the way you planned and that’s OK. I take so many positives away from this experience, most importantly and above all, the incredible friends I now have in all of these amazing, wonderful women and in Angie and Jenny, Payton and Charlee, the producers, the production crew and so many of you.”