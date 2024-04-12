Inside The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist’s Divorce: Their Prenup & More

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were apparently prepared for a possible divorce. After breaking the news of their split to the world on Good Morning America, the Golden Bachelor couple revealed they had signed a prenuptial agreement when they got married.

Learn more about Gerry and Theresa‘s split and the status of their divorce below.

Why Did Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Break Up?

On April 12, 2024, the pair explained that distance was the reason behind their separation. Since Gerry lives in Indiana and Theresa is from New Jersey, they couldn’t figure out how to move in together.

“We looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision,” Theresa explained on GMA. Gerry also noted that the “thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families. So, we look at these conversation and we both think it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

Gerry started out the announcement by pointing out that he and Theresa had many “heart-to-heart conversations” about their situation.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we’ve come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said, before Theresa added, “We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor, and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody.”

Do Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Have a Prenup?

After the breakup announcement aired, GMA‘s Juju Chang pointed out that Gerry and Theresa had signed a prenup, which is something they “highly recommend” to people.

The terms and conditions in their prenup have not been disclosed to the public. However, Gerry and Theresa are making sure to protect their assets, as he is a restauranteur and she is financier.

EXCLUSIVE: "The Golden Bachelor" couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announce they are getting divorced. “We’ve looked closely at our situation…and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage.” https://t.co/tmeLsD9HqB pic.twitter.com/4rYZw58tGn — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 12, 2024

Are Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Divorced?

According to Us Weekly, Gerry formally filed for divorce from Theresa the same day they announced their separation. The outlet reported that he cited the reason of their marriage as an “irretrievable breakdown.”