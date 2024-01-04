Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Married: ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Couple Says ‘I Do’ in Live TV Wedding

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got their fairytale ending. The couple fell in love on The Golden Bachelor and got married during The Golden Wedding special on January 4. Gerry, 72, had popped the question to Theresa, 70, during The Golden Bachelor finale.

Theresa walked down the aisle in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder wedding gown. Gerry and Theresa both teared up as they saw each other for the first time. The Golden Bachelor alum Susan Noles officiated the ceremony for Gerry and Theresa. Theresa’s daughter and Gerry’s daughters spoke during the wedding.

Theresa cried as she professed her love to Gerry. “I love your heart and your soul,” Theresa said. She noted their “deep love” of family. “I promise to be your calm in the storm,” she told Gerry. After Theresa’s vows, Gerry recited his own. He gushed that she’s the woman he “can’t live without.”

Gerry promised to make her “the happiest woman on Earth.” He told Theresa that her “love that came silently and without warning” just when he needed it most. They exchanged rings and were pronounced husband and wife.

The couple didn’t want to waste any time waiting around to get married. During the After the Final Rose special, they announced they’d be tying the knot in just a handful of weeks. Gerry and Theresa were also gifted a trip to Italy, which they will use as their honeymoon.

Gerry and Theresa found love after loss. They both lost their spouses and yearned for a new love in their golden years. Theresa married her first husband at 18 on just 2 days’ notice. Gerry had been married to his wife Toni for over 40 years before she died suddenly in 2017.

Hollywood Life spoke exclusively with the happy couple weeks before their wedding. Gerry revealed that he and Theresa have big plans after their 2024 nuptials.

“We’ve got a number of goals that we’re going to have to prioritize,” Gerry told Hollywood Life. “But after we get through the wedding, we’re going to have to start thinking about where we want to live. We’re going to buy a house.”

He added, “I’m all of a sudden really thinking that New Jersey is a great place. It’s a two-hour plane ride from Indianapolis. It’s a great choice. So we have places to look.”