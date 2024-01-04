Theresa Nist Stuns in Gorgeous Gown As She Marries Gerry Turner in ‘The Golden Wedding’

A gorgeous golden bride! Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner got married during The Golden Wedding special on January 4. Theresa, 70, walked down the aisle in a stunning wedding dress. Her Badgley Mischka gown featured a plunging neckline and off-the-shoulder straps.

Theresa’s wedding look included a stunning veil. During the ceremony, one of Theresa’s wedding dress straps broke, but she didn’t let the wardrobe malfunction impact the ceremony. She happily recited her romantic vows to Gerry, 72, before they were pronounced husband and wife.

Ahead of the wedding, Theresa spoke exclusively with Hollywood Life about choosing her wedding gown. She had Gerry’s daughters and her daughter there for the special moment.

“There were so many dresses to select,” Theresa revealed. “I said, just select your best dress here. I took some, and then I showed them all. It was so great to have their feedback. And then when they all agreed on the one dress, I would say it’s like more modern, I guess? It’s not exactly what I thought I was going to pick. It is not. I had a different idea. But the one that I tried on that I thought looked the best was different. It wasn’t what I was going to pick.”

The Golden Wedding special featured appearances from several Bachelor Nation alums. The Golden Bachelor star Susan Noles officiated the ceremony, which took place in Palm Springs. Many of Gerry’s ladies (and Theresa’s pals) were there to celebrate the couple, including runner-up Leslie Fhima.

Gerry and Theresa, who fell in love over the course of The Golden Bachelor, planned their wedding in just a matter of weeks. The couple was vocal about not wanting to waste any of their golden years. After their wedding, Gerry and Theresa are planning to figure out where they want to settle down together.

“We’re going to buy a house,” Gerry told Hollywood Life. “And of course, we’re working backwards from that. When do I want to sell my house? When does Theresa want to sell? What locations do we want to look at? I’m all of a sudden really thinking that New Jersey is a great place. It’s a two-hour plane ride from Indianapolis. It’s a great choice. So we have places to look.”