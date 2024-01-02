The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist Teases Her Wedding Dress: It’s Not ‘What I Thought I Was Going to Pick’ (Exclusive)

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner aren’t wasting any time when it comes to their happily ever after. After getting engaged during The Golden Bachelor finale, the couple will be tying the knot in The Golden Wedding, airing January 4 on ABC. Ahead of the special, Theresa opened up about picking her wedding dress for her live nuptials.

“There was a day when his daughters and my daughter and my daughter-in-law and two women from the show came together,” Theresa explained. “There were so many dresses to select. I said, just select your best dress here. I took some, and then I showed them all. It was so great to have their feedback. And then when they all agreed on the one dress, I would say it’s like more modern, I guess? It’s not exactly what I thought I was going to pick. It is not. I had a different idea. But the one that I tried on that I thought looked the best was different. It wasn’t what I was going to pick.”

Since falling in love on The Golden Bachelor, Gerry and Theresa have had the chance to blend their families. Theresa gushed over how well their families get along.

“It’s unbelievable,” Theresa said. “They love each other. They feel like they’ve known each other for such a long time and that they just meld. His daughters and my daughter are now calling each other sisters. They’re texting and calling. His daughters are so wonderful, so easy to get along with. The moment I stepped in to meet them that day, they were so warm and welcoming. The granddaughters are just tremendous. I have a tremendous family, and we all are tremendous now.”

Gerry added, “From my perspective, I now have boys [Theresa’s grandsons] to go Christmas shopping with. I’m like, this is awesome. I get to go to sporting goods department rather than the dolls. It’s really fun. It’s been great.”

During The Golden Bachelor finale, Gerry and Theresa were awarded a trip to Italy for their honeymoon. They have big plans for 2024 — beyond just getting married!

“We’ve got a number of goals that we’re going to have to prioritize,” Gerry told Hollywood Life. “But after we get through the wedding, we’re going to have to start thinking about where we want to live. We’re going to buy a house. And of course, we’re working backwards from that. When do I want to sell my house? When does Theresa want to sell? What locations do we want to look at? I’m all of a sudden really thinking that New Jersey is a great place. It’s a two-hour plane ride from Indianapolis. It’s a great choice. So we have places to look.”