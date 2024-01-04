 Who is Susan Noles on ‘The Golden Bachelor’? – Hollywood Life

Susan Noles: 5 Things to Know About ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Alum Officiating Gerry & Theresa’s Wedding

Susan Noles became one of the beloved fan faves of 'The Golden Bachelor.' Now, she's going to be officiating the Golden Wedding! Get up to speed on all things Susan.

January 4, 2024 5:30PM EST
Susan Noles
Susan Noles was one of the lovely ladies vying for Gerry Turner’s heart on The Golden Bachelor. While her relationship with Gerry didn’t work out, Susan found lifelong friendships with her fellow castmates. Gerry and Theresa Nist are saying “I do” in The Golden Wedding special on January 4, and Susan will be officiating the ceremony.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have you officiate for us, Susan!!! Love you so much for being the wonderful woman you are and for doing this for us!!! We cannot wait!!!” Theresa commented on Susan’s post when she made the announcement.

So, who is Susan Noles? Her ex-husband is a famous baseball player. Hollywood Life has rounded up 5 key things you need to know about Susan.

Susan Noles
Susan Noles with Gerry Turner. (ABC)

Susan Noles Was Married to a Former MLB Player

Susan was previously married to former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher, Dickie Noles. He helped the Phillies win the World Series in 1980. He retired a decade later in 1990. Susan and Dickie, 66, had a family, but it’s unknown when they divorced.

Susan Has Had a Variety of Jobs

Susan is currently in the business of love. She is a wedding officiant. Susan offers “unique, modern, or traditional ceremonies,” according to her Instagram bio. She’s also had a long career as a hair and makeup artist.

Susan Has Kids

Susan has three kids with Dickie. They have six grandchildren. When she’s not working Susan, loves spending time with her family at the beach.

Susan Had a Memorable Introduction With Gerry Turner

When Susan stepped out of the limo in her gorgeous lilac dress, she told Gerry, “I’m gonna marry you.” After chatting with Gerry, Susan showed off her high heels and told the 72-year-old, “I’m very comfortable with 6 inches.” Talk about bold!

Susan Noles
Susan Noles with Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. (ABC)

Susan Resembles Kris Jenner

When you saw Susan on The Golden Bachelor for the first time, you might have had to do a double take. Susan has very similar features to the famous momager, especially with that chic short haircut and dark brown hair. Susan knows it, too. She dreams of having lunch with Kris Jenner!

Kris sent Susan a sweet message that aired during the Women Tell All. “We are obsessed with all of you, but me? Susan, you are amazing, and [I] love your style, love the hair and you nailed it, doll,” Kris told Susan.

