Why Conor McGregor’s Fight Against Michael Chandler Was Canceled

Conor and Michael are no longer scheduled to fight on June 29 due to an undisclosed injury.

June 14, 2024 11:11AM EDT
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Conor McGregor will no longer fight Michael Chandler in their originally scheduled match. UFC president Dana White confirmed the news on Thursday, June 13, citing an injury as the reason why the Road House star, 35, had to withdraw. It’s still unclear what Conor’s injury is.

The UFC 303 main event was scheduled to take place on June 29. Instead, a lightweight match will take place between Alex Pereira and Jiri Procházka. A new date for Conor and Michael to fight has not been announced at the time of publication.

Conor’s last fight was in 2021 at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. He lost the match after breaking his tibia in the first round.

Over the past several weeks, rumors swirled about Conor and Michael’s fight, with fans speculating whether or not it was going to happen.

Earlier this month, a press conference with the two fighters was canceled because of “obstacles” out of their “control,” Conor tweeted on June 3.

“In consultation with the UFC, today’s press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control,” he wrote via X. “I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon.”

In addition to the sport, Conor has been busy with various ventures. In March, his film Road House premiered, starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The action flick was a remake of the original 1989 Patrick Swayze-led movie. In the 2024 film, Conor played Knox, an aggressive enforcer who hunts down Jake’s character, Dalton.

That month, Conor spoked with TheMacLife about the movie and how he approached the combative scenes.

“No one knows the real Conor — that’s the truth of it,” he said. “And that lends well into this craft. I feel like my life is very much so removed from reality as it is, you know, in the public sphere. I feel like I could play any role, so this was a good role to play.”

He also discussed his return to training to fight, noting, “I’m going to get back and regroup, I’m going to test myself physical wise on the treadmill and do the ram test … and get myself right back.”

