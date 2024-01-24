‘Road House’ Remake: Everything to Know About Jake Gyllenhaal’s New Movie

Based on the 1989 cult classic film, movie fans can expect to see a Road House remake this year! Patrick Swayze brought the lead character, Elwood Dalton, to life for the big screen, so fans of the original are wondering who was cast for the new movie. Find out all the details we know about the new Road House film, from its release date to the cast and more!

‘Road House’ Remake Release Date

The action movie is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 21, 2024.

Who Is Playing Dalton in the New ‘Road House’?

Jake Gyllenhaal is playing the lead, Dalton, in the upcoming project. The actor has given viewers some of the most iconic film performances ever. From Donnie Darko to Spider-Man: Far From Home and from Prisoners to The Guilty, the actor always delivers, so it’s no surprise that they selected him as the star.

Patrick Swayze portrayed his original version of Elwood Dalton, who leaves his New York City job to work as a bouncer at a Missouri club called the Double Deuce.

‘Road House’ Remake Cast

Road House will introduce audiences to some new faces and up-and-coming stars. In addition to Jake, actress Daniela Melchior is in a main role, playing Ellie.

In supporting roles, the Road House remake cast includes ex-MMA fighter Conor McGregor, Bill Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Darren Barnet and several others.

What Is ‘Road House’ About?

According to the film’s synopsis, Road House is an “adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the ‘80s cult classic.”

“Ex-UFC fighter Dalton takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems,” the plot reads, per Amazon MGM Studios.

Since the upcoming film is a remake, most of the plot and character names are similar. However, the storyline was changed from the original film. Patrick Swayze’s film was set in a small town in Missouri, where his Dalton works as a “cooler” (a security guard) and must protect others from a corrupt businessman.

Most of the 1989 movie features heavy violence, including a scene when Dalton fights another character and rips his throat out. The other main character, Dr. Elizabeth “Doc” Clay is his love interest, rather than Daniela Melchior’s new character’s name, Ellie.