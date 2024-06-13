Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Attend His Son’s Graduation Ceremony Amid Relationship Rumors

Jennifer Lopez was seen with Ben Affleck at his son Samuel’s graduation amid divorce rumors on Wednesday, June 12

The 54-year-old singer, who was dressed in a cream long sleeved dress, heels, and topped off the look with a purse, and sunglasses, was seen walking solo into the ceremony, while the 51-year-old actor was snapped wearing a navy blue suit, walking in with his mother, Chris Anne Boldt.

Alongside the two was the Batman actor’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner – who shares Samuel, Violet, and Seraphina with Ben. Once the commencement was over, the whole crew went out to eat lunch at the Baltair Restaurant in Los Angeles.

The family outing comes shortly after speculation of J. Lo and the Gone Girl actor’s marriage going downhill. Despite the two not being spotted together at The Met Gala and the “Jenny From The Block” artist’s premiere for her film Atlas, the wedded couple have made some appearances, such as at Ben’s daughter Violet’s graduation party.

Bennifer recently was reported that they listed their home in Los Angeles for sale. Per Entertainment Tonight, a source recalled that the two had an issue in their relationship due to their busy schedule. “Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments and Ben is more chill and doesn’t care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it. He feels like ups and downs are part of life and everyone has these moments.”

The “pressure” ties into how the “On The Floor” singer canceled her tour to focus on her family. A second source told the outlet, “Ben feels like Jen has a hard time feeling satisfied and that’s one of the issues they’re facing…Ben is one of the only people who feels comfortable enough to be honest and real with Jen. It’s part of why Jen loves him, but also why she’s upset with him.”

According to another insider that spoke to the outlet, “Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet. At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t.”

The source added how the singer is keeping up with the whole situation noting, “Jen is touring houses and shopping around for her own home. She has been leaning on her mom, sisters, and kids during this transitional period.”

Meanwhile, Ben has pal Matt Damon and his family for support. “Ben is sad about it all but focused on his work, being a great dad, and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner…He has been leaning on Matt Damon and his close circle of guy friends. Matt is always in Ben’s corner and is supportive of him,” the insider shared.