Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Selling Their Home Amid Breakup Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s marital status continues to make headlines. According to a new report, the spouses – who have been married since 2022 — are selling their Los Angeles home. Over the weekend, the duo reportedly visited their house in Beverly Hills for several hours.

Per pictures published by Page Six on Monday, June 10, Ben, 51, was seen leaving the home on June 9, while Jennifer, 54, was inside the house with her husband for four hours. However, the property has not formally been listed on the market at the time of publication.

Last month, rumors swirled that the Argo actor and the Selena actress were living apart. Additionally, multiple outlets reported that they were having marital issues. However, neither Ben nor Jennifer has publicly confirmed or denied the speculation.

On May 31, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker announced she had canceled her summer tour, which Live Nation noted was because Jennifer wanted to take “time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

In her newsletter, OnTheJLo, Jennifer promised her fans she would make it up to them in the future and apologized for the cancelation.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she wrote in her newsletter announcement. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

Although Jennifer and Ben have been spotted out together in public recently, she avoided answering a reporter who asked her about her relationship status with Ben at the premiere of her Netflix film, Atlas. Upon being asked about the split rumors, Jennifer simply response, “You know better than that.”

Jennifer and Ben’s relationship began in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli. The pair got engaged but called it quits in 2004. Nearly 20 years later, they rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot the following year.