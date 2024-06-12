Travis Kelce Reveals What Taylor Swift Can Cook During Date Nights

Travis Kelce is a fan of much more than Taylor Swift’s music. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, opened up a little bit about cooking with his girlfriend, 34, during a press conference on Tuesday, June 11. Early on in the discussion, a reporter asked about what he and Taylor like to cook together on their date nights. Travis mostly kept mum on specifics, but he did drop some hints.

While the question about what they like to cook together when they spend a night at home may seem innocuous, Travis explained that he sees it as something he’d rather keep close to the chest. “I respect that question, but I’m going to keep that one to myself,” he said, according to E! News. ” I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her, so it’s something I’d rather keep personal.”

While he didn’t share many details, Travis did explain that Taylor does have a special skill when it comes to preparing sweets. “Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll,” he said. He didn’t explain if the Pop-Tart comment was referring to the toaster pastries (therefore, probably a joke) or if she put her own spin on the classic snack.

It should come as no surprise that Travis shouted out her baked goods as a favorite snack of his! Taylor has never shied away from showing off her fondness for baking. In the past, she’s shared tons of photos of her own confections on social media, via Delicious.com. Back in 2020, Taylor showed support for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris before they were elected by showing off some home-baked cookies with their campaign logo on Instagram.

While Travis may be keeping some aspects of his relationship private, he did open up about having a fantastic time throughout the relationship in his recent Good Morning America interview. “I feel like I’m on top of the mountain, even after winning the Super Bowl and having the off-season that I’m having,” he said.