Travis Kelce Explains How He Stays ‘Grounded’ Amid High-Profile Taylor Swift Romance

Travis Kelce explained how he stays “grounded” while being in a relationship with popstar, Taylor Swift, on Good Morning America on Thursday, June 6. “When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect of life that much easier…I’ve always been a very grounded guy…It might not come off like that when I’m playing football, but off the field, I just want to be a genuine person.” shared the 34-year-old.

During an interview with Will Reeve, the Super Bowl champ, who wore a black-and-white design top, opened up about life after the big win. “I feel like I’m on top of the mountain, even after winning the Super Bowl and having the off season that I’m having,” Travis said. “Living the dream baby…I’m so fortunate and so grateful for everything that’s come my way in life.”

Though the Kelce brother did not give much inside scoop into his relationship with Taylor, she did in December when the release of her Time magazine cover came out, “I’m going to see him do what he loves, [and] we’re showing up for each other…We’re just proud of each other,” she said at the time.

The two confirmed their romance in October 2023 once the Eras Tour headliner was spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game. Despite there being speculation of a surprise engagement at the 2024 Super Bowl from the internet, Travis and Taylor are not engaged. However, multiple outlets have reported that an engagement is imminent.

Adding on to the excitement in his life, Travis got to make his presence known at the white house accompanied by his teammates on the Kansas City Chiefs. After being warned by the Secret Service that he approached the podium they would be “authorized to tase” him, little did he know that President Biden would call him up.

“I had no idea President Biden was going to ask me to come up and let me have my moment. And he walks right up, and the first thing he said was give me the floor. And I felt [a] Taser aimed at me when I was up there the whole time,” he said on his podcast – shared with his brother, Jason Kelce – “New Heights.”